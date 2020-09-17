Football Birmingham asked who is the club’s most popular player in number 9: Mikael Forssell got more than half the votes

Mikael Forssell scored 17 Premier League goals in his best season in Birmingham.

In football the number one striker’s game number is traditionally 9. Now the English club Birmingham City asked on Twitter who is the most popular club represented by “number nine”.

There were four voting options: Mikael Forssell, Kevin Phillips, Marlon King and Che Adams.

Forssell, the former goalkeeper of the Finnish national team, received more than half of the votes cast, 55 per cent. Che Adams came in second with just over 20 percent of the vote. More than 2,000 people took part in the vote.

Forssell commented on the voting results: “I was very proud and still am, that I have to put on a beautiful number 9 shirt Blues [Birmingham Cityn lempinimi]. ”

Forssell played in Birmingham from 2003 to 2008, the first two seasons of which were borrowed from Chelsea. In the 2003–2004 season, Forssell scored 17 goals in Birmingham, which is still the season record for Finnish players in the Premier League.

Currently, Birmingham are playing in the English Championship Series.