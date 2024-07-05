Football | Bild: Turkey’s European Championship hero banned for brawling

Football|The extraordinary ventilation became a scandal.

Turkey the topper of the men’s national football team Merih Demiral has been banned from the European Championship in Germany, reports Saksalaislehti Bild based on their information.

According to Bild, Demiral is suspended for Saturday night’s quarter-final match against the Netherlands in Berlin and the possible semi-final match against Turkey.

The uproar started with the quarterfinal match between Turkey and Austria played on Tuesday. Demiral, who scored two goals in Turkey’s 2–1 victory, celebrated his second goal in the match by making the so-called “wolf salute” with his fingers.

The gesture is considered a symbol used by the Turkish extremist organization Gray Wolves. In the rules of the European football association Uefa, all political messages on the field and in the stands are prohibited.

According to the Turk, the agitated gesture did not contain any hidden message, and the news agency APDemiral, 26, hoped to do the ventilation again.

Ventilation have been busy the last few days. On Wednesday, the German Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser condemned the display of the far-right symbol. Shortly afterwards, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the investigation launched by Uefa against Demiral.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appealed to the report published in Germany in autumn 2023.

“According to the report, the ‘wolf greeting’ is not necessarily connected to the extreme right, and the gesture is not banned in Germany. Under these circumstances, the German authorities’ reaction to Demiral can be considered xenophobic,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Bildin according to UEFA’s disciplinary line is consistent in the case.

Albania in the group stage Mirlind Daku was banned for two matches after shouting at supporters with a megaphone. The shouts were aimed at Serbians and North Macedonians.

According to UEFA’s disciplinary body, Daku was guilty of not complying with the general rules of conduct, violating the basic rules of decent behavior, using sports events for non-sporting purposes and tarnishing the reputation of football. According to Bild, Demiral is suspended for the same reasons.

of the European Championships the quarterfinals will be played on Friday and Saturday. The semi-finals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The final will be played on Sunday, July 14.