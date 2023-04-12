Football | Bild: In the Bayern dressing room there was a ruckus after the City defeat, a star player punched another

Bayern Munich suffered a 0-3 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League, which reportedly led to a bad internal rift.

German giant On Tuesday, Bayern Munich suffered a humiliating 0-3 away defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League. Reaching the semi-finals would require a small miracle from Bayern.

German newspaper According to Bild emotions were bubbling up inside the Etihad Stadium in the away team’s dressing room for real. According to Bild, two star players, Sadio Mané and Leroy Sanéthe showdown was already turning violent.

The Senegalese striker Mané, who came on the field as a substitute, and the German winger Sané already argued on the field during the match. According to Bild, after the game, Mané was not at all happy with the way Sané had spoken to him.

In the end, it is said that Mané unexpectedly punched Sané in the face, and the teammates had to separate the quarrelsome men from each other.

To calm the situation, Sané was sent out of the dressing room, according to Bild. The blow reportedly left marks on his face, especially on his lip.

Mané, 31, joined Bayern this season on a free transfer from Liverpool. Sané, 27, who played against his former team in Tuesday’s match, is representing the Munich club in his third season.

Bayern leads the German Bundesliga, although there has been turbulence within the team even before the incident in Manchester.

Previous head coach Julian Nagelsmann divided opinions among the players, and he got a surprise kick at the end of March. Nagelsmann’s replacement was hired as the head coach Thomas Tuchelwho has previously coached Chelsea and PSG, among others.