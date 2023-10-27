Football, Nicolò Zaniolo he reiterates in the Prosecutor’s Office: “I only bet on illegal poker and black jack platforms”

The position of was not long in coming Nicolò Zanioloquestioned today in Turin in the criminal investigation, through the lawyers Tognozzi and Conte.

“Zaniolo answered all the questions and did not shy away from any objections formulated by the PM, definitively clarifying his position. No evidence has emerged against him regarding the possibility of betting on football matches. He acknowledged that he had occasionally played poker and black jack on illegal platforms and clarified that he had never been subjected to threats or intimidation. We are confident that our client’s legal case will be closed soon”, reads the statement.

Subscribe to the newsletter

