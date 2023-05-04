Genoa – Monza defender Armando Izzo, involved in a case of football betting and organized crime, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by the VI criminal section of the Court of Naples for external competition in a Camorra association and sports fraud. The prosecutor of Naples Maurizio De Marco, during his indictment, had asked for the Neapolitan footballer 4 years and 10 months. Izzo’s cousin, Umberto, was also convicted Accurate(head of the Vinella Grassi clan of Secondigliano, and Salvatore Russo, believed to be linked to the same clan, both aged a year and a half. The facts for which the Neapolitan player was convicted date back to when he played for Avellino, in Serie B , for a race in the 2013-2014 championship.

The match at the center of the legal case is Modena-Avellinodisputed on 17 May 2014. For the deputy prosecutor Maurizio De Marco, the brothers Antonio and Umberto Accurso (heads of the Vanella Grassi clan), first using Salvatore Russo as an intermediary, and then directly, promised and then provided a huge sum of money, 30 thousand euros, to the player Francesco Millesi, delivered by my colleague Luca Pini, to bribe other players. According to the prosecution, Millesi he would thus exert his influence on other Avellino players to favor the Modena goal: this was the agreement.

Antonio Accurso, again according to the investigators, on behalf of the clan bet 400,000 euros on the goal created by the team playing at home (Modena), earning 60,000. Finally, Armando Izzo, in turn, allegedly accepted the promise of a sum of money, writes the prosecutor in the charges “as compensation in order to achieve a different result from that resulting from the correct and fair conduct of the aforementioned competition” . The illicit agreement, according to what emerged from the investigations, was stipulated on May 14, 2014, three days before the meeting Modena-Avellino.

Izzo was acquitted, on the other hand, of the charge of having committed similar offenses contested for the football match Avellino-Regginaheld on 25 May 2014 (same championship).