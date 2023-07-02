Football | Benjamin Mendy’s trial continues – accused of rape

In January, soccer player Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of six charges of rape and one charge of sexual violence, but the court did not reach a decision on the other two charges.

French soccer star Benjamin Mendy28, the trial continued again in June, news British broadcasting company BBC.

Nine charges were brought against Mendy in 2021, seven of which were rape, one sexual violence and one attempted rape.

In January, the man was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual violence. The court did not reach a decision on one charge of rape and one charge of attempted rape. These cases are now being heard in court in Britain.

The French footballer denies both charges.

Prosecutor Benjamin Aina said in his opening statement in a recent trial that Mendy often had dinner parties while living in England at his home in Cheshire. He invited both men and women to the gatherings.

“One night, he tried to force female guest A to have sex with him. On the second night, he raped female guest B in one of her bedrooms,” Aina presented.

According to the prosecutor, woman A was a British student whom Mendy met for the first time in a Barcelona nightclub in 2017. A year later, the footballer invited the woman to his home for a party.

Next in the morning, the woman took a shower in the bathroom, where Mendy arrived uninvited in just boxers.

The soccer player grabbed the woman and tried to rape her, the prosecutor said. According to the woman, she tried to get free and told the man to stop many times.

Go met woman B in 2020 in a bar in the football player’s home. Mendy invited the woman and her friends over. The prosecutor claims that Mendy raped the woman in a locked bedroom at home.

Mendy denies the charges and says that everything happened by mutual consent. The trial is still ongoing.

Frenchman has played for the Premier League team Manchester City since 2017. He was excluded from the club’s activities pending a police investigation from autumn 2021.

Mendy has been involved in winning the World Championship gold in Russia 2018.