Football | Benjamin Mendy was also acquitted of the rest of the sex crime charges – immediately found a new club

The world champion’s career continues at FC Lorient.

French soccer player Benjamin Mendy29, quickly found himself a new companion after being found not guilty of rape and attempted rape.

FC Lorient, playing in the French premier league in Ligue 1 told on Wednesday Mendy signed a two-year contract with the club.

Mendy received an acquittal last week Friday at the English Chester court and burst into tears after hearing the decision.

The jury acquitted Mendy of two counts. Already in January, he was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual abuse.

The trial of the two charges was moved to the summer because, according to the news agency AFP, the jury could not reach a solution, which is why the charges were processed again.

Go is the world champion from 2018 and a three-time winner of the English Premier League from the ranks of Manchester City.

City moved Mendy aside from his activities for the duration of the police investigation starting in autumn 2021. Mendy had denied all the charges from the beginning.