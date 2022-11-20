Monday, November 21, 2022
Football | Benjamin Källman completed a wonderful goal, a draw for Huuhkaji in Norway

November 20, 2022
Finland was unable to maintain its lead in the international match played in Oslo.

Finland the men’s national team played a 1-1 draw with Norway in the international match played in Oslo on Sunday. Huahkajie finished the goal Benjamin Källman in the 32nd minute of the match.

Daniel O’Shaughnessy sent a great cross from the left side, and Källman came into the situation really strongly and headed the ball elegantly into the bottom corner.

Finland had numerous changes in the starting line-up compared to the North Macedonia match. The goal was Lukas Hradeckywho had to stretch properly to stop by Martin Ødegaard shot.

Norway’s equalizer came in the 46th minute when Alexander Sørloth was able to place the ball in the net in front of the goal.

