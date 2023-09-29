Here are the results that emerged from the Football Benchmark survey on football clubs and their social following: the data

The investigation carried out by Football Bankmark is aimed at ‘measuring’ the attachment of a fan base to their favorite team. According to the results that emerged, we are talking about a distancing of the Juventus people at the height of a sporting season (2022/23) in which there was more talk of non-football events than results on the pitch. Tuttosport reports that: “the research that added the data collected on the most popular social networks – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and Weibo – tells of Juventus as one of the world’s click powers“.

Juve is in fact the 7th most followed football club in the world, and the only Italian present in a top ten (Inter in 12th place, Milan in 13th and Roma in 20th) led by theunattainable‘ (i.e.: Real Madrid with 415 million users following the official page, Barcelona and Manchester United). See also CIRA | Campedelli-Rappa win the Rallye Elba

In the last year Juve has ‘gained’ a nice +15%, for a total of 19 million new Juventus supportersthe. Of all the social platforms, if Instagram it is social media that ensures Juventus has the largest reach (40% of the total), communication is particularly effective on TikTok.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Juventus world without missing any updates, stay connected to Juvenews to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

September 29 – 8.26am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Football #Benchmark #social #Juve #7th #world #4th #Tik #Tok