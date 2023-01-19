Football | Bayern replaced Neuer, who was injured on the skiing slope, with the Swiss guard

Bayern Munich signed a two and a half year contract with Yann Sommer.

Football German giant Bayern Munich signed a contract with the goalkeeper until the end of June 2025 by Yann Sommer with. Coming from Borussia Mönchengladbach, Sommer replaces the long-term goalkeeper of Bayern and the German national team in the Bavarian club Manuel Neuer’s, whose right leg was broken on a ski slope in December. The season for Neuer, 36, is over.

Sommer, 34, has played for the Swiss national team since 2012 and in the Bundesliga since 2014. He has played in three World Cups and two European Championships.

“Yann Sommer is a valuable addition for us, because he has extensive international experience, and he has already played in the Bundesliga for years. He has everything he needs to help us succeed immediately. We are confident that we can achieve our goals with him”, CEO Oliver Kahn told Bayern on the website.

The Bundesliga returns from the winter break on Friday, when league leader Bayern visits Leipzig.

“I am very excited about the new challenge at Bayern. It is a big and powerful club. We have played against each other many times”, Sommer said.