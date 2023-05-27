Football | Bayern Munich’s way to celebrate the championship: two club bosses were fired

Chairman Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic were allowed to leave Bayern.

Football the German giant Bayern Munich secured the 11th consecutive German championship on Saturday, but the club fired the chairman just a moment after securing the championship To Oliver Kahn and athletic director To Hasan Salihamidzic. According to the AFP news agency, the president of the club Herbert Hainer confirmed the matter after the final round match in Cologne.

Kahn played as a goalkeeper and Salihamidzic as a midfielder for a long career at Bayern. Both of them belong to Bayern’s club legends in their playing careers, but the journey in the leadership positions of the club was bumpy.

The past season was difficult for the German giants, despite the championship secured at the last minute. Bayern was eliminated in the Champions League and the German Cup already in the quarter-finals. The German championship was on the line for Borussia Dortmund, but Bayern pulled out a 2-1 win over Cologne in Saturday’s final round. Dortmund, who led by two points before the final round, played with Mainz to a 2–2 draw.

During the season, Bayern changed their coach Julian Nagelsmann To Thomas Tuchelbut in the end Kahn and Salihamidzic, who were also in management positions, had to go to the mileage factory.