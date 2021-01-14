Football Bayern Munich suffered a shock loss despite its goal: the divari team knocked out the giant from the German Cup

The match between Bayern Munich and Holstein Kiel dragged on to a penalty shootout where Kiel was stronger.

Bayern Munich suffered a surprise loss in the second round of the German Cup. In the second Bundesliga, Holstein Kiel relegated the reigning cup champion after a penalty shootout.

“This is a shock. We are extremely disappointed, ”Bayern’s head coach Hansi Flick said after the match in an interview with Skysports, according to news agency AFP.

“It’s especially unfortunate that we missed the 2–2 handicap goal in the last second [varsinaisella peliajalla]. Congratulations to Kiel. ”

Bayern had last lost a cup match to a non-Bundesliga team in the 2000-2001 season.

The penalty kicks progressed to sixth players as the first five players on both teams succeeded. Bayern’s sixth player, Marc Roca failed, and after him Fin Bartles certainly scored a decisive free kick.

Bayern took the lead 1-0 in the match Serge Gnabryn at close range, but the goal was preceded by a clear offside. The German Cup does not have a var system in place, so the situation was not watched on video and the goal was approved.

Bayernin Thomas Müller however, complained after bad match.

“While it sounds stupid after the defeat to the underdog, luck wasn’t on our side,” Müller said.

Bayern also played the match with almost one-crew, and a goal cannon Robert Lewandowski came to the field in the second half.

In the quarterfinals, Kiel will face another 2nd Bundesliga team from Darmstadt.

Lukas Hradeckyn Bayer Leverkusen was followed by Rot-Weiss Essen, the only fourth-league team in the quarter-finals.