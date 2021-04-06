Football Bayern Munich national forward coronavirus infection, PSG match missed

Serge Gnabry’s absence adds to Bayern’s offensive troubles.

Bayern Munich Serge Gnabrylla has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, the German club reported on Tuesday.

German national team leader Gnabry will have to miss the Champions League semi-final against Frenchman Paris Saint-Germain.

The teams will face off in the first leg of the match in Munich on Wednesday and in Paris next Tuesday. Gnabry is also likely to miss another round.

According to Bayern, the quarantined Gnabry feels well.

Bayern is already underprivileged, as the very finisher of the European series this season Robert Lewadowski was injured in the World Cup qualifier in Poland.

Gnabry have scored nine goals in the German Bundesliga this season. In the Champions League, the net has not swung.