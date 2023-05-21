Football | Bayern Munich lost – German championship within reach of Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund will win the Bundesliga by taking care of their remaining matches.

20.5. 22:17

Ten Bayern Munich, who won the previous German football championship, is facing a tough spot in this season’s Bundesliga.

Bayern’s Saturday 1-3 home loss to RB Leipzig offers Borussia Dortmund a decade in the championship. Bayern still leads by a point, but Dortmund can go ahead already on Sunday by winning the tail end away from Augsburg.

Bayern led the match Serge Gnabry by hitting, but Konrad Laimer, Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai turned the struggle over to the visitors in the second half. Nkunku and Szoboszlai scored from the penalty kick.

The victory ensured RB Leipzig a place in the group stage of next season’s Champions League.

Borussia In addition to the match against Augsburg, Dortmund will also play at home this spring against the mid-table Mainz. In the final round, Bayern will face the middle class away from Cologne, and even a win will not be enough for the championship, if Dortmund takes care of their match.

Dortmund last celebrated the Bundesliga victory in the spring of 2012. Since then, the championship has gone to Bayern Munich ten times in a row.

The last time Dortmund got in touch with Bayern was in the spring of 2019. However, Bayern won the championship by two points.