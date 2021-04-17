Sunday, April 18, 2021
Football Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick wants to leave the club

April 17, 2021
in World
Flick is expected to move on to coach the German national team.

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick wants to leave the club at the end of this season. Flick announced the matter on Saturday, according to news agency AFP.

Flick told Sky Sky that he wants his contract released. The agreement will not be interrupted until the summer of 2023.

Flick, 56, also said he has told the team about his desire to withdraw.

Flick is expected to become the head coach of the German national team. Current head coach Joachim Löw has announced that he will resign as national team pilot after next summer’s European Championships.

Under Flick, Bayern won the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the German Cup last season.

On Saturday, Bayern beat Wolfsburg 3–2 and continue to top the Bundesliga by seven points to RB Leipzig.

