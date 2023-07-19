Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Football | Bayern Munich crushed their opponents 27–0

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2023
in World Europe
Football | Bayern Munich crushed their opponents 27–0

Germany’s Bayern Munich, who won the football championship 11 times in a row, returned to real action in an efficient manner and defeated their lower league opponent with crushing numbers 27–0.

In their first training match of the summer, Bayern put balls into the net of FC Rottach-Egern, who play at the ninth league level, at a steady pace.

The one who made his team the champion of Germany in the spring with his goal Jamal Musiala started scoring already in the third minute and scored a total of five goals.

They also scored five goals to a man Marcel Sabitzer and Mathys Teland Serge Gnabry accompanied with a hat trick, i.e. with three goals.

A total of 13 players reached the goal statistics.

Bayern led the game at halftime 18–0, and the coach Thomas Tuchel changed his entire crew for the second half.

Playing against Rottach-Egern in the training season is already a tradition for Bayern, reports news agency Reuters. Bayern won the summer 2019 encounter 23–0. A year earlier, Rottach-Egern also scored goals when Bayern won 20–2.

