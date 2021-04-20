Football Bayern Munich confirmed what was expected: “Our members and supporters reject the Super League”

Bayern wants European clubs to develop the Champions League.

German football in recent years has been dominated by football giant Bayern Munich confirmed on Tuesday, as expected, it will not be involved in the new Super League.

“Our members and supporters reject the Super League,” the club president Herbert Hainer said in a press release.

“Our hope and goal is for European clubs to develop the Champions League together with Uefa. FC Bayern says no to the Super League, ”Hainer continued.

HS said back on Monday that Bayern will be excluded from the Super League.

According to the country’s football association, German clubs must own the majority of their shares. Because of this rule, an outside owner cannot make a unilateral decision to join a Super League, for example.

“I want to [seuran] on behalf of the government to make it clear that Bayern will not participate in the Super League but will remain in solidarity with the Bundesliga ’, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a press release.

“It has been and always is a great pleasure for us to play and represent Germany in the Champions League. We will remember all our victories in 2020 in Lisbon – such a happy moment cannot be forgotten. For Bayern, the Champions League is the best club competition in the world. ”