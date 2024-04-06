Bayern Munich lost a 2–0 lead away from the small club.

Finland goalkeeper of the national football team Lukas Hradecky represented by Bayer Leverkusen is really close to the German Bundesliga championship.

Leverkusen celebrated a 1-0 away win over Union Berlin on Saturday. At the same time, Bayern Munich unexpectedly suffered a 2-3 away loss to Heidenheim. Bayern already led the small club 2–0, but conceded three goals in the second period.

Leverkusen's lead over the Munich giant increased to no less than 16 points. Both Leverkusen and Bayern have six matches left in the league season, so the championship could be decided in a week.

Bayern will host Cologne on Saturday next week, and Leverkusen will host Werder Bremen a day later.

Leverkusen's goal was completed on Saturday Florian Wirtz, who fired a penalty into the net in extra time in the opening half. Moments earlier, Union had been underpowered by a man By Robin Gosens after flying into the shower with his second yellow card of the match.

to Hradecky the clean sheet was already the 13th of the league season. Leverkusen has played the entire season without losses.