The ‘Rekordmeister’ snatched an eleventh consecutive title of German champion on the last day of the Bundesliga, on Saturday, May 27, thanks to his victory on the pitch of Cologne (2-1) and Borussia Dortmund’s draw at home against Mainz (2-2).

After the French striker Kingsgley Coman opened the scoring and Dejan Ljubicic equalized for Cologne from a penalty, it was Jamal Musiala who scored the winning goal for Munich in the 89th minute, synonymous with a new coronation, the most difficult to conquer. since the beginning of the Bavarian hegemony, in May 2013.

Bayern’s top scorer this season, but irregular, Serge Gnabry was one of the architects of the new national crown in Munich, along with Jamal Musiala, author of the decisive goal on Saturday, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, while Sadio Mané disappointed in his first season in Bavaria.

For Borussia Dortmund, who had the cards in hand to be proclaimed German champion for the first time since 2012, this is a new and terrible disappointment, which will have to be digested for the coming seasons.

Musiala, Choupo-Moting and Gnabry, artisans of the title

Deleted from the World Cup, Jamal Musiala scored the title goal in Cologne on Saturday, in the last minutes (2-1), finding the spark at the best moment, after a season in which he knew lights and shadows.

Not even ‘Bambi’, his nickname within the team, confirmed all the expectations placed on him, with nine goals and seven assists until mid-November, but the 2022 Qatar World Cup ended with the elimination of the Mannschaft.

In the first lap he broke his dynamic. His second half of the season, much less brilliant, gives a glimpse of the margin of progress for the diamond of German football to be polished in the coming years, such as his jewel of the final goal.

Intermittent in his performance, Serge Gnabry woke up at the best moment, at the end of the season to get Bayern out of bad situations against Hertha Berlin and Bremen.

Since he arrived in Munich in the autumn of 2020, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been the symbol of Bayern’s best period in the middle of autumn, six goals and two assists from seven wins and a league draw to take command in the classification. Unfortunately, the Cameroonian international was overwhelmed by physical failures (back and knee).

Bayern’s flagship debutant last summer, Sadio Mané, disappointed. Since his return, after a fractured right fibula on November 8, 2022, Sadio Mané has not recovered his effectiveness, and his altercation in the Manchester City Etihad locker room with Leroy Sané has cost him sportingly, financially and in the image of him.

As for Kingsley Coman, he already had hero status at Bayern, thanks to his goal in the Champions League final at the end of August 2020, now his goal, on Saturday in Cologne, allowed Bayern to win an eleventh crown. consecutive.

Union Berlin qualified for the Champions League

Behind the trio of Dortmund, Bayern and RB Leipzig, who had secured their third place before the last matchday, it was Union Berlin who secured fourth place, synonymous with qualifying for the next group stage of the Champions League, thanks to their triumph in home against Wolfsburg (1-0).

Beaten on the Eintracht Frankfurt pitch, Freiburg (2-1) will play in the Europa League, while Bayer Leverkusen defeated at Bochum (3-0) retains its place in the Europa League Conference next season.

Schalke is relegated to Hertha Berlin after their defeat in Leipzig, while Stuttgart will have to play a play-off game at the beginning of June against the 3rd in the Second Division to hope to save themselves in the Bundesliga.

Original note France24