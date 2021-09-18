Bayern have won four of their five early-season matches.

German reigning football champion Bayern Munich is in a wild mood, and most recently got to experience Bochum.

Bayern beat the scoreboard with really dull readings of 7-0.

The most effective team was Joshua Kimmich, who scored two goals. Other goals did Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The misery of Bochum tonight crystallized into a 4-0 goal. Top Vassilios Lambropoulos tried to pass the goalkeeper To Manuel Riemann, but placed the ball in the bottom corner.

The Bundesliga posted a compilation of the paint delight on Twitter.

Bayern has won four of his five matches of the season and played one draw. The goal difference is a convincing 20-4.

However, the league lead may change on Sunday when all four of their winners, Wolfsburg, face Frankfurt on Sunday.