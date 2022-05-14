Football Bayern boss confirmed: Star striker Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the club

Lewandowski has been the best scorer of the season in the European leagues.

Soccer giant Bayern Munich Sports Director Hasan Salihamidzic said To the German Sky Sport channelthat team star striker Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the German club.

“I was talking to Lewa. He told me he didn’t want to accept our extension offer and wants to leave our company, ”Salihamidzic told Sky.

Goalkeeper Lewandowski’s current Bayern contract is valid until the summer of 2023. Lewandowski has celebrated, among other things, eight German Bundesliga championships and one of the champions’ league positions in Bayern. Before Bayern, he won two German championships in Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski leads the race for the Golden Shoe, the best goal scorer in the European series. He has made 34 serial goals this season.

The Bundesliga season ends today. Bayern, who has previously secured his championship, will face Wolfsburg.