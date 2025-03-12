For Hansi Flick it was a very emotional Tuesday evening, he dedicated the arrival of his FC Barcelona to the quarter-finals of the Champions League to the late team doctor Carles Miñarro: “Carles is always with us,” said the German coach after the 3-1 (3: 1) victory in the second leg against Benfica Lisbon, “he will always have a place here.” Barcelona’s double goal scorer Raphinha said: “What happened has only increased our will to win.” Miñarro died unexpectedly last Saturday before the planned league game against Osasuna. Barcelona paused in grief-and still stays on a triple course in terms of sport. “We are candidates to win everything,” said Raphinha in view of the series of 17 games without defeat in 2025.
Hansi Flick, who has now won 24 out of 28 Champions League games as a coach of FC Bayern and Barcelona, finds this self-confidence beneficial: “It is good that the players think that they believe in what they do. But my job is to stay calm. ” His players reacted a little more euphoric. The Brazilian Raphinha celebrated all three goals with his offensive partner Lamine Yamal. He raved particularly from his “spectacular gate” to 2: 1 and and Yamal’s “outstanding qualities”. Team colleague Pedri said: “We are dynamite there.”
