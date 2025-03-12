For Hansi Flick it was a very emotional Tuesday evening, he dedicated the arrival of his FC Barcelona to the quarter-finals of the Champions League to the late team doctor Carles Miñarro: “Carles is always with us,” said the German coach after the 3-1 (3: 1) victory in the second leg against Benfica Lisbon, “he will always have a place here.” Barcelona’s double goal scorer Raphinha said: “What happened has only increased our will to win.” Miñarro died unexpectedly last Saturday before the planned league game against Osasuna. Barcelona paused in grief-and still stays on a triple course in terms of sport. “We are candidates to win everything,” said Raphinha in view of the series of 17 games without defeat in 2025.