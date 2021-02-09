Atlético Madrid had to settle for a 2-2 draw as a guest of Celta Vigo.

Uruguay national football team striker Luis Suárez continue in strong spirits in the Spanish league.

Suárez was not eligible for Barcelona’s new head coach Ronald Koeman, and Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone took the opportunity.

On Monday, Suárez hit again twice as Atlético had to settle for a 2-2 draw as a guest of Celta Vigo. Both hits were scored from the crossbar.

In total, Suárez has scored 16 goals in this match. He leads the scorer statistic with three hits ahead of the Barcelona star and good friend Lionel Messiah. Messi has also played 19 matches.

Athletic was caught up in the full points pot on Monday, but Facundo Ferreyra scored a hand-held goal at the last minute. Atlético’s series lead is eight points ahead of the match more played for Barcelona.