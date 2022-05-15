The team scored 159 goals in the league and only made 11 of their own net.

Spanish football giant Barcelona is even bigger in the country’s women’s football. On Sunday, the club achieved a rare achievement by winning the Atletico Madrid final round of the Spanish Women’s Football League.

The victory made Barca’s league season complete. It won all 30 matches.

The team The winning streak of 45 matches, including all competitions, ended in a defeat for Wolfsburg in Germany in the Champions League in April, but next Saturday Barcelona will still play in the Champions League win over Lyon in Turin, France.

Real Sociedad was 24 points behind Barcelona. Finnish national team striker Sanni France made 10 hits to Sociedad during the season, finishing 16th on the league’s stock market. Iina Salmen Valencia was 14th, retaining last place in the main series.