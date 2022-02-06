Barçan Dani Alves scored the last goal of his team and received a straight red card.

Barcelona rose to a 4–2 victory over La Liga reigning champion Atlético Madrid on Sunday and, thanks to his victory, broke to 38 points and fourth in the league table. Atlético Madrid is fifth after Sunday and two points behind Barça. Real Madrid led the league by 50 points before their match tonight.

Barcelona dominated the match against Atlético Madrid at Camp Noulla from the start. The home team was not startled by Atléticon Yannick Carrascon opening paint at eight minutes.

Jordi Alba leveled the game with a great volley shot Dani Alvesin concentration, and Gavi pushed Barça into the lead a few minutes later.

Ronald Araujo increased the home team’s lead just before the break, when he was able to score Gerard Piquen from the return ball of the upper butt. Dani Alves scored a fourth goal immediately after the break.

Alves’ night would have been perfect if he hadn’t taken a direct red card from Carrasco’s telecom after 69 minutes.

Known as Atlético’s defense, it has leaked 30 times in 22 matches and is five goals more than in the entire last season. Of the top ten in La Liga, Atlético have conceded the most goals. It has won just three of its last ten matches in all competitions.

Barça took advantage of Atlético ‘s vulnerability on the fringes, and Alves and Adama Traore played great coach Xavi Hernandezin on a picked up team.

“Today we saw Barça the way we want to,” Jordi Alba told Reuters after the match.

“We played intensively, and after a difficult year we can be proud of this game.”