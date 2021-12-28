Football Barcelona broke the giant and got striker Ferran Torres

The Torres agreement contains a terrible billion-dollar buyout clause.

In financial difficulties wrinkled FC Barcelona found € 55 million in a new striker based on its cash.

The Spanish Society took on the ranks of a 21-year-old Ferran Torresin From Manchester City. The club announced the transfer on their website. The transfer amount was reported by a respected football journalist Fabrizio Romano On Twitter.

The deal is for five years and includes a whopping € 1 billion buy-out – the same size as the team’s two other top youngsters Pedri and Ansu Fatilla.

The acquisition of the striker became topical after moving from the City to Barcelona for this season Sergio Agüero had to quit his playing career due to heart problems.

Read more: Power striker Sergio Agüero said of the end of his career due to heart problems: “This is very difficult”

Torres has played 43 matches in the Manchester club and scored 16 goals in them. He has been injured most of this season.

In the national team, the man has performed 22 times, finishing 12 goals.

Torres pushed the football world into awareness of the Spanish league in Valencia. At the time, he was still playing as a winger, but has since moved to a central striker.