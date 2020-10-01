Football Barcelona and Ronaldo Juventus, star of the fair, ended up in the same block in the Champions League

German giant Bayern Munich will start defending their number one position in the Men’s Champions League in Group A, which will also include Atletico Madrid, Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Champions League blocks were drawn on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland. The opening round of the block stage will be played on the 20th and 21st. October. The match program is scheduled to be announced on Friday.

In Group B, Real Madrid, Shahtar Donetsk, Milan Inter and Borussia Mönchengladbach will play. Block C includes Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos and Marseille. The Group D teams are Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland.

In the e-block, Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar and Rennes will play. Block F includes Zenit, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio and Club Brugge. The G-block is starred by Juventus, Barcelona, ​​Kiev Dinamo and Ferencvaros. The H-block consists of PsG, Manchester United, Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

The block stage is likely to have seen the two biggest stars in the football world, Barcelona Lionel Messin and the encounter of Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus.

The H-block also looks really tough ahead, with last season’s finalist PsG and semi-finals group Leipzig as well as the grand club Manchester United.

The coronavirus pandemic had a strong impact on the ended Champions League season, which was not included in the package until 23 August. Because of Korona, the semi-finals and semi-finals were exceptionally played in one-piece and in Lisbon.

Due to travel restrictions and quarantine rules, it is possible that Korona will have a big impact this season as well, even though the matches are scheduled to be played on the teams ’home fields.