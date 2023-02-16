Football | Barcelona and Manchester United organized a goal celebration in the Europa League treat

In the expected meeting of the giants of the Europa League, the second leg will be moved to a 2-2 draw.

of Spain the top team of the men’s soccer league, FC Barcelona, ​​and the third-placed Manchester United in the English Premier League, ended in a 2-2 draw in the opening match of the first playoff round of the Europa League after colorful stages.

United took a 2-1 away lead in the second half at Camp Nou, but the Barcelona striker Raphinha saved the home team a draw with his 76th minute cross.

The Brazilian aimed for Barcelona’s goal with his cross Robert Lewandowski. However, the Polish star didn’t hit the ball, and the cross was unexpectedly hit by the United keeper David de Gean behind the back.

From Chelsea transferred to Barcelona for this season Marcos Alonso gave the hosts the lead in the 50th minute.

The United top with a lot of energy Marcus Rashford equalized from a small corner just a couple of minutes later and after a while was about to set up the visitors’ lead.

The ball sent by the Englishman into the penalty area finally bounced off Barcelona From Jules Koundé to the home team’s goal. Rashford has scored no fewer than 14 goals in the 16 ManU matches he has played since the World Cup.

Barcelona still had a few top spots at the end of the match, but goalkeeper de Gea kept United up. Also the Barcelona keeper Marc-André ter Stegen stretched to a couple of parade saves in the match.

of Spain Barcelona, ​​who already had an eight-point lead over Real Madrid in the league, suffered a setback at the end of the opening period when the midfield star Peter had to be replaced due to injury.

In the autumn season, Barcelona fell into the Europa League playoffs when it finished third in its Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Inter.

In the other matches of the early evening, Salzburg defeated AS Roma, who played in the same starting group as HJK, 1–0 at home, and Shakhtar Donetsk defeated Rennes 2–1. Ajax and Union Berlin, the big surprise of the Bundesliga season, played a goalless draw.

The second legs will be played on February 23, and the winners of the matches will advance to the quarterfinals.

