Football | Bad news for PSG: Neymar, who sprained his ankle, was carried off the field on a stretcher

of Paris the star player of football giant PSG Neymar was badly injured on Sunday. Having scored in the opening period, Brass’ game ended at the beginning of the second period of the Lille match, when the superstar was carried off the field on a stretcher.

Moments earlier, Neymar had been dueling in the central area and then took an unfortunate misstep. The cameras of the cameramen who closely followed Neymar through the lenses recorded how his ankle was twisted.

Neymar’s right leg was not ready to play after the situation and the player was carried away on a stretcher. The Brazilian left the field crying.

At its best PSG, who had a 2–0 lead, already lost 2–3 against Lille, until Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi took over the show.

Mbappe tied the game at 3-3 in the 87th minute and Messi scored the 4-3 winning goal from a free kick in the fourth minute of extra time.

PSG leads the French league, but Neymar’s injury is bad news for the European games. PSG lost the first leg of the Champions League playoffs to Bayern Munich and may face a crucial game without Neymar.

Neymar has been the center of controversy this week. The day after the Champions League loss, Neymar had a poker night and got kicked out of a fast food restaurant.

Head coach of PSG Christophe Galtier had to explain Neymar’s poker night to the media before Sunday’s league game.