Football | Bad behavior from Cristiano Ronaldo

Football|The star player did not win the trophy again.

A football player Cristiano Ronaldo cone burned as his team Al Nassr collapsed in the Saudi Super Cup in Abha on Saturday night.

Ronaldo, 39, gave his side the lead in the first half, but in the second half Al Hilal were completely outclassed.

Al Hilal scored four goals against the Serbian duo by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic under.

When the opponent scored goals, Ronaldo was visibly frustrated The Daily Mail by. The fourth goal was a result of the goalkeeper Benton for moka. This lost the ball to the opponent right in front of his goal.

Ronaldo showed his teammates with big gestures that the Portuguese thought they were asleep.

Al Hilal fans shouted at Ronaldo Lionel Messi’s name at the moment of victory. The mutual superiority of Ronaldo and Messi has been an eternal question in football for a couple of decades.

Great After the match, the medals were distributed to the runners-up of the Cup, but Ronaldo pressed straight into the suit cover without collecting the silver medals for himself.

Ronaldo won the Arabian Champions League in Al Nassr’s shirt last season. In the final, Al Hilal fell thanks to Ronaldo’s goals, which in turn won the main league in Saudi Arabia without losing a single game.

The superstar Ronaldo has scored almost 70 goals for his new club in a couple of seasons, but he has not managed to win the championship of Saudi Arabia.