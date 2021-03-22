Monday, March 22, 2021
Football Authorities allowed Romelu Lukaku to leave Milan after negative corona test results

March 22, 2021
in World
The best Belgian scorer of all time had to give two negative corona test samples before permission for the international match came off.

Belgian national football goalie Romelu Lukaku is free to represent their country as the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup begin this week.

Lukaku’s national team trip was in jeopardy when four coronavirus infections were diagnosed in his Italian company at the Internazionale last week. Due to infections, Inter could not play his Saturday Serie A match against Sassuolo.

On Monday, the Belgian authorities confirmed to the news agency Reuters that Lukaku will participate in the matches opening the World Cup qualifiers against Wales, the Czech Republic and Belarus.

For the condition was two negative corona test results. Lukaku took the first corona test late last week and the latter on Monday.

After confirming the results, the health authorities allowed him to leave Milan.

27-year-old Lukaku is an all-time very Belgian scorer in national matches. He has finished 57 hits for his country.

