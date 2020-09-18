Football Attacking gun Gonzalo Higuain moves from Juventus to the MLS club led by David Beckham

Argentine soccer striker Gonzalo Higuain will move to the North American MLS League Inter Miami, the club confirmed on Friday on their website. Higuain, 32, moves to Juventus, Florida, which previously terminated the attacker’s contract.

Juventus paid € 90 million to get Higuain from Naples in 2016. He has taken out a loan at AC Milan and Chelsea before returning to Juventus last season.

Higuain has won three Spanish and three Italian championships in his career. In club teams Higuain has scored 306 hits in 632 matches.

Higuain’s big brother also plays in the MLS league Federico Higuain. He represents DC United.

Inter Miami is this year’s newcomer to the MLS League. Inter is chaired and co-owned by a former top footballer David Beckham.