Football Atlético Madrid terminated the contract of his star striker

Spanish striker Diego Costa is free to look for a new team.

Spanish leading the football league Atlético Madrid announced on Tuesday that it has landed its star striker Diego Costan agreement. The termination of the contract took place at the initiative of the player.

Known for his aggressive style of play, Costa, 32, had a contract in place until the end of this season. His episode in the Madrid club, which began in 2018, was already the third in Costa’s career: he had previously played at Atlético in 2007-2009 and 2010-2014.

Early season during which Costa scored two goals in seven league matches. The reduction in his playing time was influenced by, among other things Luis Suárezin arrival from FC Barcelona before the start of the season and the young João Félixin breakthrough in Spain.

Brazilian-born Costa represents Spain at the national team level. He has scored ten goals in 24 A matches.