Football Atlético Madrid celebrates the Spanish league championship: Luis Suárez struck a decisive goal

Real Madrid won in their own match, but Atlético kept the local opponent behind.

Jalkapallon The championship of the Spanish league, La Liga, was decided in Saturday’s final round in favor of Atlético Madrid. The team eventually rose to a 2-1 away win over Valladolid, although still at half time the home team was in a 1-0 lead.

Atlético needed a victory in the championship, as at the same time local rival Real Madrid beat Villareal 2-1 in their home game at the last minute.

Atlético scored 86 points in 38 matches. Real has a score of 84, and third-placed FC Barcelona has 79 points.

Atlético became heroes on Saturday Angel Correa and Luis Suárezwho scored the Atlético goals. The scorer was Suárez.

Suárez still played for FC Barcelona last season, but Barcelona’s head coach Ronald Koeman found no use for him, so Suárez moved to the Madrid club.

The championship is the eleventh in the history of Atlético. The last time it won the championship was in 2014.

Huesca, Valladolid and Eibar fell from the Spanish league to the second league.