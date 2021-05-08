Bayern Munich secured the Bundesliga championship.

Bayern Munich celebrated its assured German Bundesliga championship in style on Saturday when it crushed Mönchengladbach 6-0 in its home game.

The championship was decided for Bayern earlier in Saturday, when its worst threater, Leipzig, bowed to Dortmund 2-3 on the away grass.

The championship is the ninth consecutive club for Bayern and the 31st in total. Bayern has been the head coach for the last time Hansi Flick, for whom the championship is second. For next season, Leipzig’s current pilot will become Bayern’s number one commander Julian Nagelsmann.

In the victory In Mönchengladbach Robert Lewandowski hit three hits for Bayern. The Polish cannon has now finished 201 goals for Bayern in the Bundesliga in 217 matches.

This season, the net has already swung as many as 39 times, even though he has only played 27 matches due to injuries.

He is only one goal away from what was considered unbreakable Gerd Müllerin record for the period 1971-72. There are two matches left.