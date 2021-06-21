No Result
Football At MLS, I saw an amazing long-range shot: the ball hit the top line three times

by admin_gke11ifx
June 21, 2021
in World
The success of the Philadelphia Union’s Jakob Glesnes only came with overtime.

Football long-range shots often provide a cause for sighing – admiration or frustration.

The U.S. MLS was the first option after the Philadelphia Union Jakob Glesnes leveled the match against Atlanta United on Sunday.

Glesnes got the ball in about 35 meters, took a few steps forward and smashed quite a cannon into the top corner.

The ball bounced from the top line to the ground and twice more to the top line before it was finally behind the goal line.

The 2 – 2 goal for the Norwegian defender was scored in the third minute of extra time.

