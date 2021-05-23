Football At least some of those who have tried to win the European Championships have been left without a ticket – Uefa has not confirmed whether the ticket draw has been completed

Finland will play their first first-round match in Copenhagen and the other two in St. Petersburg.

Owls supporters have recently had reason to monitor their emails. The European Football Association (Uefa) has told supporters whether they can keep their tickets to the European Championships or whether they have to give up their tickets due to corona restrictions.

On Thursday, several Finnish participants in the lottery received an e-mail from Uefa stating that they had not received a ticket.

Executive Director of the Finnish National Football Team Supporters (SMJK) Jussi Hartikainen Uefa states that Uefa has still not received confirmation that the draw has been completed.

“No information has come because, frankly, Uefa says nothing outward. The lottery was probably made because, for example, I found information about the auditorium and the entrance on my own tickets using the instructions on the Futisforum, ”says Hartikainen.

Supporters had the opportunity to return their tickets voluntarily until April 22nd. After that, spectators entering the stadium were drawn among those who wanted to keep their tickets.

Finland opens its race in Copenhagen against Denmark. Hartikainen estimates that tickets to that game will no longer be on sale through anything. The other two block games Owls play in St. Petersburg. According to Hartikainen, tickets for those games can still be offered.

15,900 spectators will be admitted to the stadium in Copenhagen. The stadium, which attracts more than 60,000 spectators to St. Petersburg, will receive at least 50 percent of the capacity, but the number may increase.

VR said on Fridaythat tourists cannot travel to Russia by train. SMJK organizes both flights and bus trips to the competition. The train decision has been shown at SMJK.

“It has been reflected especially in the number of questions, and to some extent in the reservations. We started to inquire about more buses that can operate to Russia. ”

The coronavirus situation in St. Petersburg has been deteriorating. Department of Health and Welfare (THL) recommendedthat you would not go on a race trip.

Travel arrangements also marked by SMJK’s uncertainty about restrictions.

“There should be information from Russia and the border to see if you can get over it. We will do our best to make the journey a success for us. Things are up to the host country. You can always return home, even if it can mean quarantine, for example. ”

Hartikainen believes that border formalities run smoothly despite the corona situation.

“Based on what I’ve heard, we want to handle things smoothly, if only we can get across the border. That’s a kind of propaganda victory that makes things run smoothly. ”