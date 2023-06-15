Football | At last, in the United States, Messi becomes the Messiah

Pelé and Beckham revolutionized American soccer. The next leap is the responsibility of Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami is such a big coup for North American soccer that it can only be compared to the tremors caused by two previous superstars.

If in the annals of American soccer Pele is father and David Beckham boy, Messi is a holy spirit who should blow the league there to a whole new heyday.

These three ambassadors of the sport have arrived in the United States in completely different eras. The legacies of two of them are recognized as enormous, and yet something even greater is expected from the third.

Pelé’s giant contract to New York in 1975 was an international sensation.

Pelé (New York Cosmos 1975–1977)

Butter one could almost say that European football – soccer – did not exist in the United States before Pelé arrived in New York. At least from the point of view of the general public.

The Brazilian legend had already officially retired from football (he still appeared in occasional matches for Santos, where he had played his entire career), when he unexpectedly moved to the Cosmos at the age of 34. It was an international sensation that brought media from all over the world to follow the return of the world’s most famous player as a professional.

Prior to that, the North American NASL had been a semi-professional league.

A three-year, seven-million-dollar deal did Pelé the world’s highest paid team athlete. His debut match was televised in 22 countries.

Although the sport was a minor league in the United States alongside baseball, basketball and American football, Pelé’s worldwide popularity also drove the American people crazy. His acquisition immediately tripled the Cosmos’ ticket sales. The team’s audience average rose to over 40,000 in the late 1970s.

Pelé also opened the gates to the United States for European superstars. Among others came after Franz Beckenbauer (Cosmos 1977–1980 and 1983) and Johan Cruyff (Los Angeles Aztecs 1979 and Washington Diplomats 1980 and 1981).

The drug was still temporary. After Pelé quit, the Cosmos and the entire league went downhill. NASL ceased operations due to lack of audience and money for the 1984 season.

However, the soccer spark burned strong enough for the United States to organize the World Cup tournament in 1994. The international soccer association Fifa hoped that the final tournament would be a springboard for the sport’s popularity in a country that lacked money and potential. In exchange for granting the games, Fifa required the new establishment of a professional league.

The modern league MLS (Major League Soccer) started in 1996.

LA Galaxy’s David Beckham crosses the ball during an away match in Montreal in May 2012.

David Beckham (LA Galaxy 2007–2012)

David Beckham was a brilliant player. Yet his fame exceeded his skill. It is for this reason, not because of his crosses or free kicks, that he is considered MLS’s most important player of all time.

The England national team captain was a fashion icon and married to a Spice Girl. David Beckham was almost synonymous for the metrosexual i.e. for a man who appreciates aesthetics and puts a lot of effort into his appearance and lifestyle.

Beckham was as much a super celebrity as a top athlete – and for many, more of the former. A wife who made her own career as a fashion designer Victoria Beckham was reportedly instrumental in deciding on Los Angeles as the couple’s address.

“He’s going to Hollywood to become half a movie star,” sneered the president of Beckham’s previous club, Real Madrid Ramon Calderon.

Beckham was a familiar sight as a guest on talk shows and on the red carpet of award galas. He performed – and still occurs – in TV commercials alongside superstars from other sports. With his game number 23, he chose the greatest American athlete of the 1990s Michael Jordan’s inspired, although he already played with it in Madrid.

Unlike Pelé, Beckham came to the United States when he was still in the prime of his career. It also led to pain, because in his second and third spring in Los Angeles, he went on loan to AC Milan of the Italian league to improve his chances of getting into the England national team. Unlike the major European leagues, MLS is played over the summer and not over the winter, but Beckham still missed the first half of LA Galaxy’s seasons. It caused indignation among the team’s supporters.

In his last two years, he rejected the temptations of Europe and celebrated back-to-back championships with the LA Galaxy.

Reviewers according to MLS would have grown in these years even without Beckham, but he was definitely a boost for the league, the kind of which hardly anyone else could have provided.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber told, that in Beckham’s first season, his team’s LA Galaxy fan shirts were sold 300,000 times, or 700 times compared to the previous season. According to Garber, the entire league’s product sales doubled or tripled in an instanteh.

MLS allowed its teams to put their best players outside the salary cap to allow for Beckham’s $6.5 million annual salary. This opened the floodgates for a stream of stars after him. They came to North America in their later years, for example Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Poop and Andrea Pirlo.

Beckham’s salary was still significantly lower on paper than in Madrid. It certainly didn’t reflect the whole truth, because he also got a part of all the LA Galaxy’s annual sales. Advertising contracts came through doors and windows, probably much more than would have come in Europe.

When Beckham moved to North America, MLS consisted of only 13 teams. Today there are 29 teams, and the 30th will start in the 2025 season.

Beckham’s player contract also included guarantees to become the owner of an expansion team after his career for $25 million. In 2020, his team has started Inter Miami, to which Lionel Messi is moving.

Lionel Messi played in the Argentina-Brazil exhibition match at the Meadowlands Stadium in New Jersey in June 2012.

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami 2023–)

Expectations are unreasonable.

Lionel Messi could become ‘greater than any athlete in any sport to ever play in the United States’ said MLS Commissioner Garber.

The acquisition of Messi differs from the current spirit of MLS, as it has evolved from a cooling series of big names who followed Beckham into a league of increasingly high-quality young players.

Messi turns 36 next week. So there can only be a few seasons at the top level ahead. Still, from a sporting point of view, he is clearly a harder acquisition than Beckham or Pelé back in the day. After all, Messi is the new world champion and the favorite to win this year’s world’s best player award. The golden ball would already be the eighth of his career.

But could Messi really help elevate soccer to one of the biggest spectator sports in the United States? Could he finally get European and South American viewers interested in the North American league as well?

At least the technology giant Apple believes that, which reportedly lured Messi to the series by promising him a share of the sales of broadcast orders.

Messi brought a real dose of credibility to MLS just by saying no to Saudi Arabia’s incredible salary offer and choosing to move to Florida instead. On the other hand, Inter Miami is in such bad shape, as a jumbo of the Eastern Conference, that success in the game would require miracles from Messi.

Messi arrives at an opportune time in terms of increasing soccer hype, as the United States will host the Copa América in the summer of 2024 (the South American championship tournament exceptionally includes North American national teams) and the World Cup together with Canada and Mexico in the summer of 2026. Messi will almost certainly play in the former, and the latter will not be affected either impossible, even if he turns 39 during the final tournament.

When Messi has time to settle in the United States, the 2026 World Cup starts to look like an even more natural final goal for him.

