Football At a turning point in life, the conversation between Emma Koivisto and her father did not want to become anything, but then the father left a letter on his daughter’s pillow, which was never talked about again.

Emma Koivisto, the football defender of the national football team, was so timid and shy when he was younger that he didn’t always open his mouth with excitement. At a turning point in life, the conversation between Koivisto and his father did not want to become anything, but then the father left a letter on his daughter’s pillow, which was never talked about again.

“Love Emma, ​​for some reason it’s hard for us to talk to each other and that’s why I thought I’d approach this in writing. ”

That’s how it started Jukka-Pekka Koiviston a letter to her 19-year-old daughter in June 2014. The father and daughter had a good distance, but one thing was difficult to discuss.

Defender of the national football team Emma Koiviston had to decide in the summer of 2014 whether he would go to study in the United States for four years. At that point, the father and daughter could not get many sentences forward in the discussions. That’s why Dad started writing a letter.

“If you could read these my thoughts. Yes, I understand that you are tired in the evening after your workouts and want to rest your thoughts. Even though you are already adults with your brother, you are children, dear ones to your mother and me. That is why we still want to take care of you and be supportive and safe if necessary. ”

Offer the sports scholarship to the University of Florida came in 2014 as a surprise to Emma Koivisto and her family. In early 2014, coach of the FSU university team Mark Krikorian was in Finland and at the same time met Koivisto.

Koivisto, who played at HJK at the time, had been on the sidelines for a couple of months due to mycoplasma, and Krikorian did not see the player he wanted in Finland. However, so many good things had been told to Krikorian about Emma Koivisto that she approached the player several times during the spring.

“Emma has always been pretty shy and suffered from homesickness during country match trips. She must have been intimidated by how homesick in the United States, ”says Jukka-Pekka Koivisto about her daughter’s pain.

Emma Koivisto thought and thought about her decision until the solution could no longer be postponed.

“Emma told Mark on the phone that she would announce her decision after the national team camp. Mark said he wants a decision before the camp, within two days. ”

Jukka-Pekka Koivisto eventually wrote a two-page letter about the benefits of a university scholarship and took it to his daughter’s pillow. The letter was not discussed afterwards.

“In the letter, I explained what the scholarship means to him and us as a family and, most importantly, what it means to him as a football player.”

During the weekend, Emma Koivisto played To Tuija Hyyrysenwho had practiced in Florida. Hyyrynen’s praise had a significant effect on Koivisto’s decision. On Sunday, he announced he would receive a scholarship.

“ “I didn’t talk terribly to anyone. It has not been easy for me to meet new people. ”

As a B-junior, Emma Koivisto told her father about her dream of playing for the Finnish national team one day. Today, one of his dreams is to play in the European Championships, and that dream is close to coming true.­

Koivisto, 26, says she was timid and shy, especially when she was younger.

“I didn’t talk terribly to anyone. It has not been easy for me to meet new people. ”

Fear struck especially when the national team had to present group work in front of others. At the time, he was very far from his own comfort zone. According to Koivisto, the situation was made even more creepy when it came to speaking English.

“Everyone has been understanding. I’ve never heard anyone think it was weird. All have thought of that, I’m just shy and timid. “

Jutta Rautiainen coached Koivisto on the HJK women’s league team in 2010–2012. According to Rautiainen, Koivisto could be shy outside the field, but not on the field.

“He wouldn’t have played otherwise. She was a talented young, athletic and versatile girl who wanted to develop. ”

Stateside Koivisto finally had to overcome his tenderness, and that is also why study time became a turning point for him.

“When I left for the United States and moved away from home, it was a really big deal for me.”

“I feel like I changed quite a lot over the years in America. American culture and life is so outward-looking. There can not afford to be shy. That experience changed me the most. ”

In his first year at the University of Florida, Koivisto lived in a dorm on the university campus and shared his small room with a teammate. Arianna Hudson with. An American teammate helped a Finn with school assignments, English and practical matters.

“At first, I needed Arianna’s help in almost everything. If my phone rang and I saw a call coming from a local number, I immediately gave the phone to Ariana. If I didn’t understand the school assignments, he helped with them. He always read my essay and corrected mistakes. ”

Koivisto says that he has always been a perfectionist who did not want to make mistakes. The threshold for speaking English was really high.

“In my second year in the United States, Arianna was amazed and proud to have dared to answer my own calls.”

The same pursuit of perfection was also evident in football. Koivisto was not very often satisfied with his games or performance. Combining sports and study took a hard time. He wanted to do everything well.

Now Koivisto is studying economics in Hanken’s English program, but is able to take his studies more relaxed.

“I have learned to avoid the pursuit of perfection. Sometimes I go from where the fence is the Lowest. Before, I wanted to do everything perfectly. Today, I have learned to prioritize. “

“ “He’s not crumbling in a hard place.”

Emma Koivisto’s strength has been to take part in the offensive game, and that aspect of her playing has also developed in recent years.­

Paternal according to the daughter took big steps in her sports career in the United States.

“It was such a great place to develop. It involved a great deal of other development, maturation, and independence. Without football, Emma would have left the United States after a week. Football has helped independence and vice versa. ”

Koivisto says that he has always strived to advance one day at a time in his sports career.

“I’ve been unsure of my abilities when I thought that I could be better. Maybe that’s when I started believing I was a good player when I got on the national team. When the United States and Sweden, I’ve got a lot of playing time, I’m starting to think that I’m a pretty good player. “

Koivisto remembers well his first game in the opening line-up of the national team in September 2012 against Estonia. With the head coach Andre Jeglertz thought the successor to the injured To Annika Kukkonen, Marko Saloranta said that Emma has always done the job she has been thrown into.

“At a young age, Emma was really quiet outside the field. When he crossed the lime line, he was completely different. In the first exercise, Emma never went into hiding. He has not crumbled in a hard place, ”says Saloranta.

In that game, Finland secured its place in the 2013 European Championships.

“I remember I got a lot of praise then. It was a big deal that I got to be in the opening and play the whole game. ”

“ “When I was younger, I didn’t realize how big it was for Finland to get to the Games.”

According to former coaches of Emma Koivisto, the defender has managed in all the tough games she has had.­

Koivisto has finally taken his place in the Opening Lineup everywhere: at HJK, Honka, the national team, the University of Florida, the Swedish league at Gothenburg FC and next the same is ahead of the English Super League on the Brighton Hove & Albion team where he moved in early February.

Koivisto says that he has also received offers from the United States, Spain and Italy, but he had already made his decision.

“I have had a dream for quite some time to get to play in England because of that series. I think it is one of the toughest series in Europe. Numerous players from all over the world want to go there. I believe the series will grow and evolve further. The level of the English league was the most decisive factor in my decision. ”

According to Jukka-Pekka Koivisto, the daughter has clearly had dreams since she was little.

“Dreams, dreams and goals have come up all the time. Every single time Emma has filled the bigger boots she has had to jump into. Emma has kept her goals inside. The European Championship dream has certainly been around for a long time and success there. ”

Now Koivisto is practically one match away from the European Championship dream. If Finland wins Portugal in Helsinki on Friday, the venue is certain. It would replace the disappointment that Koivisto experienced when he missed the European Championships in 2013 due to a strain fracture in his back.

“I want to believe I would have had the opportunity to be at the Games. I had been to camp before the Games. ”

Now she has played 59 national matches for the women’s national team and is one of many key players on the team.

“It brings even more hunger to get to the races when I lack experience of them. When I was younger, I didn’t realize how big it was for Finland to get to the Games. Now I could appreciate it even more when I have been contributed to it and fought for it, we would reach the games. “

When the tenderness has wilted along the way, it is also visible in the field.

“I hope it also shows in my game performance that I trust myself and dare to ask and want the ball. There is a big difference in whether a player has self-confidence or not. It shows in performance. I dare to talk more on the field as well and demand more from other players. It’s a little reflected in everything you do. ”

Did Emma Koivisto read her father’s letter? Yes, but it was not discussed.

“I hope you kept reading when I kept writing this, Dad.”

Finland-Portugal at 6.15 pm at Töölö Football Stadium. YLE TV2 is playing match.

Emma Koivisto says that she is in a privileged position when she is allowed to represent her country.­