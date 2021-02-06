Football Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is in great shape: Arsenal bent on defeat due to a mix of early

For Arsenal, the loss was the second in a row in the Premier League.

Aston Villan Ollie Watkins raised his season goal balance to ten in the English Premier League.

The match against Arsenalia was not out of play for two minutes, as Watkins took the lead from the home side’s penalty area. The ball took Arsenal’s rebound in Watkins’ shot Rob Holdingista and went to the wigs of the net.

The scoreboard was created after Arsenal Cédric Soaresin in an innocuous situation, the feed was too short in its own defensive area To Gabriel Magalhães, and Villa Bertrand Traoré got interrupted. Traoré then ran to the head and focused on the goal.

Striker Watkins has entered the Premier League with a roar as he plays the first season of his career at the English Premier League. Last season, Watkins cannoned goals for the English Championship Brentford.

Watkins has finished four goals in his last five league games.

“He won’t give the Central Defenders a moment of peace. Everyone who has played against him this season says so, ”Aston Villa’s head coach Dean Smith praised the Watkins Society website.

Prohibited Bernd Lenoa lurked Mat Ryan played his first match with Arsenal’s goal. Ryan arrived at Arsenal in January on loan from Brighton.

Aston Villa rose to 35 points and finished eighth in the standings. Arsenal, who played the weak season, has 31 points. The London team has played two more matches than Aston Villa.