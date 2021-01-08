Football Aston Villa’s entire team is in corona quarantine – yet a cup match against Liverpool is still under consideration today

Aston Villa will play juniors in the England Cup match if the results of the corona tests are negative.

English there is a close pace of matches in top football, as Premier League teams will also be taking part in the England Cup matches over the weekend. At the same time, the number of coronavirus infections is growing strongly.

Already today, Friday, the England Cup program includes a meeting between Aston Villa and Liverpool. Playing the match is uncertain, as the entire Villa’s number one crew and their coaches are in isolation due to infections and exposures. The Villa’s training center is also closed.

However, Villa would like to play a match. Players from teams under 23 and under 18 will be brought to the field. Also, the coach in the match would be under 23 years old Mark Delaney. Juniors have also been crowned: if the results on Friday are negative, the match is likely to be played.

The matches between Villa and Liverpool have been special lately: just over a year ago, Liverpool played juniors in the English League Cup, as the No. 1 team was at the same time in the Club World Cup. The last time the teams met in the Premier League on October 4: Villa ran the previous season’s champion with goals of 2–2.

Villan the problems don’t end with a cup game, as as early as next Wednesday, January 13, the team should play in the Premier League against Tottenham and January 16 against Everton. Guardian according to the playing of these matches is very uncertain, as Villa has no practice since Tuesday.

The match between Southampton and Shrewsbury on Saturday has certainly been canceled from the weekend’s cup matches. Shrewsbury is not getting a minimum number of players on its feet, i.e. 14.

Infections have also been reported in West Bromwich Albion and Burnley, but the teams plan to play their own cup games: the WBA will face Blackpool and Burnley MK Dons.

Wayne Rooneyn Derby also plays his cup games with the juniors, as the team has been diagnosed with nine infections. Some of the infections are with non-players. Derby will face Chorley in the Cup.

Demands to suspend the season for a while are intensifying, but the Premier League has announced that the season will continue as normal. Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald was the first player to bring a cat to the table.

“How many cancellations and closures of training centers are needed before football stops? Chaotic! Treated like experimental animals, ”McDonald shed on Instagram.