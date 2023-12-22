Friday, December 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Aston Villa missed the top spot – The match against Sheffield United ended in a draw

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Aston Villa missed the top spot – The match against Sheffield United ended in a draw

We had to wait until the 87th minute for the opening goal.

Football In the English Premier League, Aston Villa hosts Sheffield United on Friday. The hosts, playing in the championship battle, had been one win away from the top spot in the standings, but the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

We had to wait until the 87th minute for the opening goal. He scored the first hit of the match Cameron Archerwho Aston Villa had sold to Sheffield earlier this year.

At the end of the match, he came from the bench to the grass Nicolo Zaniolo however, was saved from losing to Aston Villa. Zaniolo headed the ball into the goal in the seventh minute of extra time.

Both clubs netted a point from the match. For Aston Villa, this means the team are level on 39 points with league leaders Arsenal. However, Birmingham's team remains second on goal difference.

See also  Condition | Research: Considerable regional differences in the condition of conscripts, maps show the results

On the other hand, Sheffield United, who used to be the jumbo of the Premier League, moved up one place, but is still in danger of falling to the lower league.

#Football #Aston #Villa #missed #top #spot #match #Sheffield #United #ended #draw

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The scientific donut

The scientific donut

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result