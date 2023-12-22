We had to wait until the 87th minute for the opening goal.

Football In the English Premier League, Aston Villa hosts Sheffield United on Friday. The hosts, playing in the championship battle, had been one win away from the top spot in the standings, but the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

We had to wait until the 87th minute for the opening goal. He scored the first hit of the match Cameron Archerwho Aston Villa had sold to Sheffield earlier this year.

At the end of the match, he came from the bench to the grass Nicolo Zaniolo however, was saved from losing to Aston Villa. Zaniolo headed the ball into the goal in the seventh minute of extra time.

Both clubs netted a point from the match. For Aston Villa, this means the team are level on 39 points with league leaders Arsenal. However, Birmingham's team remains second on goal difference.

On the other hand, Sheffield United, who used to be the jumbo of the Premier League, moved up one place, but is still in danger of falling to the lower league.