Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Football Association nominated Mohsen Musabah, the former goalkeeper and one of the most prominent stars of our national team in the 1990 World Cup in Italy, for membership in the Old Players Committee formed by the Competitions Committee of the Arabian Gulf Cup Federation in preparation for the “Gulf 26” Championship, which will be hosted by the State of Kuwait during the period from December 21 to January 3.

The decision to form the tournament comes based on a recommendation from the Competitions Committee to hold a tournament for veteran players on the sidelines of the “Gulf 26”, and the committee’s tasks will be to organize the tournament and propose its regulations.