Dubai (Etihad)

The Football Association, at its headquarters in Dubai, held a celebration on the occasion of the Flag Day, in the presence of Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Federation, Hamad Mohammed Al Junaibi, Executive Director of the Support Business Sector, Omar Yabroudi, Executive Director of the Technical Affairs Sector and national teams, directors of departments and heads of departments, along with all Staff of the Federation and the technical and administrative bodies of the national teams.

The audience lined up in front of the flagpole at exactly eleven o’clock, where the Secretary-General of the Football Association raised the flag, played the national anthem of the Emirates, and took a group photo.