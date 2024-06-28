Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Football Association approved the judicial committees and arbitration bodies for the new season, as the Disciplinary Committee included Saeed Al-Houti as “Chairman”, Hamda Al-Shamsi as “Deputy”, and members Hassan Al-Shaibani, Salman Al-Tawil and Badr Abdullah Khamis. The Players’ Status and Transfers Committee included Aisha Al-Taniji as “Chairman”, Abdullah Al-Ghailani as “Deputy”, and members Rashid Qassim, Abdullah Al-Rukn, and Rashid Bin Suwaidan, while the Dispute Resolution Chamber included Ali Al-Haddad.

“Chairman”, Hamid Darwish “Deputy”, and members Hamad Al-Ustadh, Tariq Al-Balouki, Jameel Al-Harthi, Ahmed Al-Shamsi, and Aisha Al-Dhahri.

The Appeals Committee on the Disciplinary Committee’s decisions included Saleh Al-Hamrani as “Chairman”, Faisal Al-Haddad as “Deputy”, and members Aref Mahmoud, Ammar Al-Alili, and Hussein Al-Hammadi, while the Appeals Committee on Player Status and Transfers Decisions – Dispute Resolution Chamber included Ahmed Suleiman as “Chairman”, Ali Shams as “Deputy”, and members Abdulaziz Al-Ablam, Shihab Ahmed, and Maitha Talib.

The Football Association held its Ordinary General Assembly Meeting No. 1 of 2024, via video communication technology, with the participation of members of the Football Association’s Board of Directors and members of the General Assembly.

At the beginning of the meeting, Obaid Salem Al Shamsi, Second Vice President of the Federation, welcomed the attendees, conveying to them the greetings of His Excellency Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the Federation, and wishing everyone success in this meeting, and coming up with decisions that are in the interest of UAE football and achieve its goals and the aspirations of its fans.

Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Football Association, reviewed the agenda and called on attendees to ensure the legal quorum was met. The members approved the agenda.

Three members were then appointed to review the minutes, namely: Khalfan Al Shamsi, representative of Al Ain Club, Abdul Nasser Al Shamsi, representative of Al Wasl Club, and Khamis Al Mazrouei, representative of Al Dhafra Club. The minutes of the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting No. 3 of 2023 were also approved.

The meeting reviewed the Football Association’s activity report in the 2023-2024 season, which witnessed a group of events and events, the most important of which was hosting the Beach Soccer World Cup and crowning Al Ain with the AFC Champions League title for the second time in its history. The final account report of the Federation and its auditors was also presented and approved by the members. .

During the meeting, proposals to amend the bylaws were approved, as well as proposals to amend the regulations governing the implementation of the bylaws.

On the other hand, His Excellency Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the Football Association, extended his sincere thanks to the wise leadership for its continuous interest in sports activities in all their specializations, and appreciated the great support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to sports and athletes.

His Excellency Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan called for doubling the work, giving and initiatives that would create an environment that stimulates achievements, noting that the 2023-2024 season was a distinguished season with Al Ain winning the AFC Champions League title for the second time in its history.

His Excellency the President of the Federation added that the General Assembly has great responsibilities, because the ambitions of Emirati football are growing every day, and the public is looking forward to achieving more achievements, stressing that these aspirations need to face challenges with proper planning, careful implementation, and continuing work without stopping.

He stressed that forming judicial and legal committees and reviewing all the details of the new season is necessary to preserve the gains achieved in previous seasons and to improve work in the coming seasons.

His Excellency the President of the Federation said, “Our national teams remain a priority in our programs, and we will remain keen to provide them with all the reasons for success, especially the first national team, which is awaiting important participation in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup finals. We are also making a great effort to develop our competitions.” Technically and organizationally, as well as developing the administrative and legal aspects, the arbitration corps, women’s and beach football, and every field that serves the general goal.”

His Excellency Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan extended his thanks and appreciation to the clubs, partners, the public and the media for their cooperation, stressing the necessity of continuing to work in the spirit of one team to achieve the goals of UAE football.