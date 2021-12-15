Thursday, December 16, 2021
Football AS: Marcelo and Modrić of Real Madrid have been infected with the coronavirus

by admin
December 15, 2021
in World
Spain’s growing coronavirus infections are also reflected on top football teams.

Spanish newspaper AS says Real Madrid have informed its players Luka Modricin and Marcelon coronavirus infections.

The newspaper reports that in Spain, coronavirus infections have been on the rise recently and the epidemic has once again found its way into Real Madrid’s locker room, despite all the hygiene measures in place.

According to the magazine, both players suffer from this wound at home and their condition is monitored.

