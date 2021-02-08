Bayern Munich will face Mexican Tigres in the World Cup final at Al Rayyan on Sunday.

Bayern Munich survived Monday, as expected, in the final of the World Championships for men’s soccer clubs. It defeated Egyptian Al Ahly in a semi-final game played in Qatar Robert Lewandowskin 2-0.

The world’s number one cannon in recent years, Lewandowski from Poland struck the first time in the 17th minute when he shot Serge Gnabryn from input 1–0. In Bayern’s second goal, he excelled as a pitcher Leroy Sane, after a scuffle in the guest’s penalty area 86 minutes into the game.

Qatar is scheduled to play next year’s World Cup World Cup.