Football | Arttu Hoskonen used to go to a nightclub with his friends on weekends, until one question caused a big change

Arttu Hoskonen has thought a lot about what made him change into a goal-oriented athlete.

From the beginning, Arttu Hoskose had the ingredients to become a top player, but the transformation into such was slow. First he had to realize for himself that he could make football a career.

Krakow.

If nothing would have changed, it would have Arttu Hoskonen perhaps today, an ordinary lineman in Turku. A man who never reached his full potential.

We meet Arttu Hoskonen, 26, in Krakow, Poland, a week before he travels to Wales with Huuhkajie for the semi-finals of the European Championship.