Football Artjom Dzjuba, who has dropped out of the Russian national team, is now leaving Zenit

Russian captain of the national football team Artyom Juba announced on Sunday that he would leave Peter Zenit just two months after he asked to be excluded from the national team.

“Saint-Pet, thank you for everything,” the 33-year-old assailant wrote on his Instagram account.

In its press release, the club thanked Juba for “sparkling play, incredible dedication, goals, goal passes, records and collective wins”.

Dzjuba joined the club in the summer of 2015. He played in his last league match on Saturday in a match that ended in a 0-1 loss to Nizhny Novgorod.

At Zenit, Juba won four consecutive Russian championships in 2019-2022. He scored 108 goals in 249 matches.

Juba did not say whether he would stay in Russia or move abroad to play.

In March, Juba caught attention when he missed the Russian national team camp, even though he has been the team captain since 2018. The reason for his absence was thought to be the Russian war in Ukraine, where the player has relatives.

“I’m not going to the national team camp. The reason is not for political reasons, but for family reasons. During this time, I prefer to spend time with my family. ”

The Russian national team and Russian club teams have been excluded from all Fifa and Uefa competitions, including the Qatar World Cup, due to the war in Ukraine.