Football | Arsenal's flight in the Premier League continues – even the goalkeeper's terrible mistake did not cost points

ManU, who defeated Everton, keeps its European dreams alive. Arsenal's winning streak continued.

9.3. 21:54

Manchester United won football in the Saturday afternoon match of the English Premier League with the goals of Everton 2-0 and returned to a winning position in the league games after two consecutive defeats. With the win, ManU, which is sixth in the Premier League, improved its chances of reaching next season's European games and moved three points behind fifth-placed Tottenham.

“I was very pleased with the way we pressed and also with the way we defended our penalty area. The only thing that could be better is that we hold the ball more, we are calmer with the ball and we pass more”, ManU head coach Erik ten Hag told for Sky Sports.

Ten Hag reminded that high pressing must not lead to an increase in distances.

“All in all, a good performance and result.”

“This was a good performance from the whole team, but in the back lines, especially our defensive four and our goalkeeper did well. Casemiro played well in front of them,” ten Hag mentioned the midfielder.

ManU scored both of his full-time goals on penalty kicks when early in the first half Bruno Fernandes and towards the end Marcus Rashford dunked the ball into the goal from eleven meters.

Ten Hag praised the entire team's defensive attitude when they had to take care of the lead in the second half.

“The way we defended was very good and really well organized. Everyone focused and did their job.”

The head coach didn't wonder why Rashford, instead of Fernandes, got behind the ball in the second penalty kick.

“They agreed on the matter between themselves on the field. But we also have very good hard-hitters. Bruno is one, “Rashy” is one. Then there's Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and others.”

The egos of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes did not clash.

Everton are 16th in the league and trying to avoid relegation. The loss was the second in a row.

Sheffield United, trying to get out of the relegation zone, led Bournemouth 2–0 away from home, but ended up drawing 2–2. Luton strengthened its survival ambitions and stretched to a 1-1 result as a guest of Crystal Palace. In the middle class match, Wolverhampton defeated Fulham 2–1.

In a late game a furious Arsenal beat Brentford 2–1 and took their eighth consecutive win in the league.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale tuned badly at the end of the opening period and Brentford Youane Wissa scored a 1-1 equalizer with a nice sliding tackle.

He scored the 2–1 winning goal for Arsenal in the 86th minute Kai Havertz.

Arsenal climbed to the top of the Premier League before Sunday's top match between Liverpool and Manchester City. The teams are behind Arsenal in places two and three.